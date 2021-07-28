Updated AOI software with enhanced 3D capabilities
Users of AOI and SPI systems from Goepel electronic can look forward to a software update. With the rollout, the system software Pilot AOI version 6.5 will receive numerous small and large improvements for test functions, program creation and optimisations.
A new function for 3D inspection of THT solder joints significantly increases the measurement accuracy at pins, with the possibility of pre-setting the position as well as the minimum and maximum length of the pin. Similarly, measurements can be performed on pin solder joints, with minimum and maximum solder height and wetting presets. The THT test functions are integrated into the fully automatic test program creation with MagicClick. As a further feature, the measured value recordings are optimised by reducing possible interference, among other things.
As a second major innovation, 3D inspection of unpopulated PCB areas has been integrated into Pilot AOI version 6.5. This inspects for defects such as solder beads, solder splashes, lost and superfluous components. The defect detection is based on height differences; interfering influences on the measurements, e.g., reflections on the PCB material or position imprints therefore have no effect on the measurement results.
A new history with comparison function provides a better overview of changes to test programs. This provides a version history with the option of restoring older project versions. The user can clearly, at a glance, record the differences between two revisions. This provides detailed information about the user, workstation and software version.
The new Pilot software version 6.5 is available for all 3D AOI and SPI system versions, both for SMD and THT inspection.
