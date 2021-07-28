High-capacity component storage tower

28 July 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s near-production MYTower component storage system has been made more versatile thanks to an innovative inventory system – a new range of high-end models that nearly doubles the capacity of previous SMD Towers of the same height.
The new MYTower 5x and 6x, available in two different heights, represent a leap forward in storage density. With capacities of up to 2468 reels, the newly designed platform packs in as many as 1000 component reels per square metre to give manufacturers a highly space-efficient intelligent storage system.
Series X models employ an advanced shelving system design with four rotating columns, each of which can contain five positions for 7-inch reels. At the front and back of the storage system are an additional two positions that can be used for 15-inch reel magazines or a versatile range of options for component trays of other sizes.
Despite offering nearly double the capacity of previous models, the system provides all the same advantages as other MYTower and SMD Tower models, including the same fast retrieval times, automated recording of all stock movements and control and monitoring of moisture-sensitive components, as well as safe component storage.
The MYTower 5x and 6x will come as especially welcome news for manufacturers struggling to keep up with a growing number of miniaturised components. The platform’s footprint and reel carousel design are specially optimised for maximising storage of 7-inch or 4 mm reels. This gives smaller EMS producers the opportunity to consolidate and automate their inventory within a smaller space, even as their product mix continues to expand. For mid-volume producers, it makes it possible to reduce the total number of storage systems, thereby freeing up floorspace to pursue the most optimal workflow strategies.
Low-volume, high-mix producers are among the main beneficiaries of the recent expansion in the MYTower portfolio. It is in these demanding environments that efficient material handling, tracking, kitting and changeovers have the most impact on profitability. MYTower 5x and 6x can help to streamline these complex workflows by eliminating inefficient manual shelving systems, offering far greater capacity for storage of customers’ inventory and bringing more automation directly to the production line, where staff movements and proactive replenishment matter most.
