Altium Designer component creation webinar
27 October 2021
Design Automation
Component creation is a necessary evil when it comes to design and it’s something we all need to do. But instead of spending hours creating your components and having them turn into a complete roadblock, let it be just a simple bump on the road.
Altium Designer has several tools available to create the different aspects of a component, including the symbol, footprint, 3D model parametric data, supply chain information and more. Learn more about how it can help ease your design work by attending the Altium webinar ‘Increase productivity with easy component creation’ on 21 October at 12:00 pm.
The webinar is free of charge to both users and non-users of Altium Designer, and can be registered for at https://go.altium.com/altium_academy_weekly_webinars_emea.html
