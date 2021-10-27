Inline PCB laser marking machine

27 October 2021
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The S460 series is an inline laser marking machine specifically designed to laser mark printed circuit boards (PCBs) with high positional accuracy and repeatability. It is capable of handling large-format, heavy PCBs and ultra-thin and ﬂexible printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
The system is designed for high-speed laser marking of formats including 1D barcodes, 2D matrix, QR codes and human readable characters as well as image formats. With the scanning system integrated into the machine, each mark can be verified before being released to downstream processes.
A CO2 laser scanner is integrated as standard, with the option of replacing it with fibre UV or green laser. Automatic marking is performed with a highly precise and efficient CCD positioning system which is able to check the codes after the marking process. It sports a single head with a flipper mechanism so that after one side is marked, the PCB can be flipped over to mark the other side.
The inline S460 series laser marking system is able to connect with customers’ manufacturing execution systems (MES).
