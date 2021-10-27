Automatic in-circuit PCB tester

27 October 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The T300 is an automatic, high parallelism in-circuit test system with advanced testing capabilities that its manufacturer, SPEA, claims can boost board production throughput by 10 times.

It features a multi-tester architecture that allows parallel testing and flashing of up to 32 PCBAs (printed circuit board assemblies).

The system embeds eight fully independent and configurable testers that support up to 32 parallel in-circuit test cores, with an additional capability of 256 cores for flashing and functional test. To ensure maximum test coverage, the T300 can perform ICT (in-circuit test), digital test, functional test, flashing, power test and more. Furthermore, it includes SPEA’s ICT-Plus test technique which can detect defects in electronics that traditional ICT test equipment cannot.

The test area of the system can be configured as a single test site or a dual test site to maximise throughput and test two products at the same time. In dual test site configuration, the T300 can simultaneously execute the same test in both test sites, or split tests such as ICT in site #1 and flashing in position #2, or ICT in site #1 and functional test in site #2.

Conceived for operatorless testing, the system provides fully automatic board handling. It can operate in several production setups, including in-line production and automated test cells with rack loading modules and pass/fail selection. The board tester is compliant with Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT) standards and can exchange information, notifications and commands with the digital ecosystem.

The T300 ensures long-lasting and intensive use in production as well as smooth and quick maintenance. The internal sensors constantly monitor the equipment status, components and environment to support predictive maintenance services, intercept malfunctions and minimise operator interventions.

The system features the SPEA Automatic Test Operating System (ATOS), Leonardo 4 ICT, which provides self-programming capabilities for fast and easy test program development. Furthermore, all the test programs developed over the years are compatible with future ATOS releases and are immune from updates and new versions of Windows.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





