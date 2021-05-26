TI software tool for power stage design

27 October 2021 Design Automation

The Power Stage Designer software tool from Texas Instruments (TI) helps you accelerate your power supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to your own inputs. All calculations are executed in real-time, which helps you quickly start a new power supply design. Download the tool now.

The tool and toolbox help you calculate FET losses, control loops, capacitor RMS currents and more to choose circuit components correctly the first time. Also available are a power topologies handbook and quick reference guide, explaining waveforms and equations of the most common hard switched power supply topologies.

Power Stage Designer and its associated resources can be downloaded through the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*oct21-ti





