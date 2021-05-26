EMI power choke impedance finder
27 October 2021
Design Automation
Coilcraft’s EMI Power Choke Impedance Finder is a powerful search and analysis tool for finding the optimal off-the-shelf inductors/chokes for different types of EMI filters (e.g. LC low-pass filters, Pi filters, T filters, etc.) to suppress unwanted EMI noise. It helps to optimise the design of an input EMI filter or a second-stage output filter for switching power supplies, as well as many other applications requiring noise reduction.
The ‘Z @ Frequency’ search option allows you to find inductors that perform at your desired frequency in one simple step. The search results identify inductors suitable for the impedance requirement at a single frequency or a range of frequencies, while also displaying a full range of performance information, including impedance vs. frequency and inductance vs. frequency.
If you have already identified suitable Coilcraft part numbers, you can skip the search function and proceed directly to the ‘Analyze & Compare’ tab for performance analysis.
Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*oct21-ccraft to access the tool.
