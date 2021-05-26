Browser-based design viewer for Altium 365

Complementing its professional-level Altium 365 cloud platform, Altium offers a simple and convenient way to view and share electronic designs through your browser. Schematics, PCB layout and 3D visualisation available in Altium 365 Viewer provide an interactive CAD experience with no downloads or installations required.
Your design is available for the duration of your browser session and is automatically removed when you close your browser tab. Alternatively, you can choose to share your design through a link where it will be available to anyone with the link for a limited period of time.
Altium 365 Viewer is constantly evolving, with improvements and enhancements being delivered on a regular basis. Some of the latest updates include KiCad support, 2D PCB measurements, Gerber file viewer, selection and probing, intuitive search functionality to locate and navigate to components and nets anywhere in your design, and improved EAGLE support.
A UI to build better UIs 25 August 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
TouchGFX Designer 4.17 has become available for download, the latest version of STMicroelectronics’ user interface (UI) design software featuring a user interface overhaul to make the application more ...
Read more...AI starter kit for vision application development 23 June 2021, TRX Electronics
, Design Automation
Mouser Electronics is now taking orders for the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit from Xilinx.
The Kria KV260 allows design engineers with no previous experience in AI development to rapidly implement ...
Read more...ToF sensor software expansion for STM32Cube 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The x-cube-TOF1 expansion software package for STM32Cube runs on STM32 microcontrollers and includes drivers that recognise time-of-flight (ToF) sensors and perform simple ranging on single or multiple ...
Read more...Sensor library software packs for STM32Cube 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
STMicroelectronics’ X-CUBE-MEMS1 and X-CUBE-MEMSMIC1 software expansion packages include a wide set of examples and libraries which help developers to rapidly develop and evaluate applications based ...
Read more...Lattice releases new version of sensAI 23 June 2021, Future Electronics
, Programmable Logic, Design Automation
New enhancements have been made to Lattice Semiconductor’s award-winning sensAI solution stack for accelerating AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) application development on low-power Lattice ...
Read more...Development tools for UWB-enabled Apple products 23 June 2021
, Design Automation
NXP Semiconductors now offer beta ultra-wideband (UWB) development tools from its Trimension portfolio that interoperate with the U1 chip in supported Apple products. The beta development tools will allow ...