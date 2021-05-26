Browser-based design viewer for Altium 365

27 October 2021 Design Automation

Complementing its professional-level Altium 365 cloud platform, Altium offers a simple and convenient way to view and share electronic designs through your browser. Schematics, PCB layout and 3D visualisation available in Altium 365 Viewer provide an interactive CAD experience with no downloads or installations required.

Your design is available for the duration of your browser session and is automatically removed when you close your browser tab. Alternatively, you can choose to share your design through a link where it will be available to anyone with the link for a limited period of time.

Altium 365 Viewer is constantly evolving, with improvements and enhancements being delivered on a regular basis. Some of the latest updates include KiCad support, 2D PCB measurements, Gerber file viewer, selection and probing, intuitive search functionality to locate and navigate to components and nets anywhere in your design, and improved EAGLE support.

Altium 365 Viewer can be accessed at www.altium.com/viewer

Credit(s)

EDA Technologies





