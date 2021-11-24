The SC200R-EM is a new-generation multi-mode LTE Cat. 4 smart module measuring 40,5 mm × 40,5 mm × 2,8 mm with built-in Android OS, based on Qualcomm’s ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor and built-in Adreno 308 GPU.
This high-performance Quectel module supports various multimedia functions, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications which require high data rates. The SC200R-EM is optimised for networks in EMEA, India, Korea, South Asia, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology allows the SC200R-EM to greatly minimise errors and optimise data speeds. The module also combines high-speed wireless connectivity with an embedded multi-constellation and high-sensitivity GNSS receiver for positioning (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo).
A wide range of supported interfaces (including LCM, camera, touch panel, mic, SPK, UART, USB, I2C, SPI and more) allow the SC200R-EM to serve a wide range of IoT applications including edge computing, cloud servers, AI robots, smart POS, home gateways, wearables, PDAs and tablets, vending machines, delivery lockers, law enforcement equipment and in-car entertainment systems.
