Further reading:

The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratioonsemi unveiled a new system solution that overcomes the main challenges associated with developing asset tracking tags. Battery life has been a major obstacle to asset tag adoption, particularly withinUSB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems’ ESP32-SRenesas has expanded its RS-485/422 portfolio with the RAA78815x family of 5 V differential transceivers with electrical fast transient (EFT) immunity of ±5000 V and ESD protection up to ±16 000 V, makingIn today’s ever-evolving world, catching the IoT wave is critical. Surveys show that four out of five businesses are investing in IoT, however, there are always questions when it comes to delivering long-termThe newly released ANNA-B4 is u-blox’ smallest Bluetooth module to date, packed with features tailored to the needs of industrial applications. This comes at a time when smart factories have matured fromNordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) became the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs. The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adoptedNXP Semiconductors’ EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform enables easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certifiedWhether your barrier to making use of LoRa has been availability or the price of nodes and gateways, or the lack of network infrastructure, the solutions to these problems are now available.Taoglas, better known for its antennas, has furthered its drive to be an enabler of digital transformation through IoT with its new Taoglas EDGE Vision technology, which aims to streamline processes for