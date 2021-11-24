Front-end modules for 5G MIMO infrastructure

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front-end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These new devices offer low current consumption, reducing carrier operating costs and having been developed using NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process and in-house test and assembly, they offer high levels of integration, reducing system costs for OEMs.

While traditional base stations provide four to eight transmit and receive channels, 5G massive MIMO infrastructure designs typically call for 32 or 64 transmit and receive channels. This allows for increased network throughput and responsiveness, but can also increase costs. By offering a dual-channel solution optimised for low current consumption, NXP RX FEMs address the need for additional channels while simultaneously reducing power needs and operating costs for both carriers and OEMs.

The BTS6302U pre-driver offers optimised 5G performance, with low current consumption and an integrated balun to reduce external components, simplifying design and reducing overall system costs. These new pre-driver and RX FEM devices are also compatible with NXP’s RapidRF series of reference boards, which further reduce 5G development cycles and time to market.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





