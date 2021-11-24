Categories

Fujitsu FRAM and ReRAM now available from Mouser

24 November 2021 DSP, Micros & Memory

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution’s ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and large-density resistive random access memory (ReRAM) products are now being distributed by Mouser Electronics.

Fujitsu FRAMs are new-generation non-volatile memories that meet engineers’ needs for higher read/write endurance, faster writing speed and lower power consumption compared to EEPROM. Fujitsu FRAM is available from Mouser in both serial (SPI and I²C) and parallel interfaces and in a wide range of compact, high-density package types. Memory size options are available from 4 Kbit up to 8 Mbit. Fujitsu was the first company to start mass production of FRAM, in 1999 and its FRAM products can be found in many key applications including automotive, industrial, medical and consumer products.

Featuring an SPI interface, Fujitsu ReRAM operates at a wide range of power supply voltages from 1,6 V to 3,6 V. The EEPROM-compatible devices feature very low power consumption of just 0,15 mA in read state and 1,5 mA in write state which, combined with 8 Mbit density, makes them ideal for small, battery-operated wearable devices such as hearing aids, smartwatches and smart glasses.


