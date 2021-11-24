Fujitsu FRAM and ReRAM now available from Mouser

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution’s ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and large-density resistive random access memory (ReRAM) products are now being distributed by Mouser Electronics.
Fujitsu FRAMs are new-generation non-volatile memories that meet engineers’ needs for higher read/write endurance, faster writing speed and lower power consumption compared to EEPROM. Fujitsu FRAM is available from Mouser in both serial (SPI and I²C) and parallel interfaces and in a wide range of compact, high-density package types. Memory size options are available from 4 Kbit up to 8 Mbit. Fujitsu was the first company to start mass production of FRAM, in 1999 and its FRAM products can be found in many key applications including automotive, industrial, medical and consumer products.
Featuring an SPI interface, Fujitsu ReRAM operates at a wide range of power supply voltages from 1,6 V to 3,6 V. The EEPROM-compatible devices feature very low power consumption of just 0,15 mA in read state and 1,5 mA in write state which, combined with 8 Mbit density, makes them ideal for small, battery-operated wearable devices such as hearing aids, smartwatches and smart glasses.
New integrated voltage regulator range available from Mouser TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Empower Semiconductor, a leading supplier of integrated voltage regulators (IVR), has been signed up by Mouser Electronics for a global distribution agreement. Empower’s patented IVR technology integrates ...
Read more...Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone and ...
Read more...27 GHz SMA interconnect products TRX Electronics
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ...
Read more...200 MHz MCUs backed by TrustZone security Hi-Q Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics now offers a 200 MHz RA6E1 microcontroller (MCU) which uses a high-performance Arm Cortex M33 core and TrustZone. The device is built on a highly efficient 40 nm process and supported ...
Read more...32-bit MCU for IoT edge applications NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs launched the EFM32PG22 (PG22) 32-bit microcontroller (MCU), a low-cost, high-performance solution with an optimised combination of energy efficiency, performance and security. With easy-to-use, ...
Read more...Crossover MCU with 3D camera EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP Semiconductors has announced the expansion of its NXP EdgeReady solution portfolio, adding a solution for secure face recognition that leverages a high-performance 3D structured light module (SLM) ...
Read more...Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline TRX Electronics
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE).
This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the ...