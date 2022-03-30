Range of passive and active antennas

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast high specifications for speed, range, efficiency and reliability across a range of applications, from mobile phones to Wi-Fi and Internet-of-Things products. Billions of these antennas have been shipped and are being used by leading wireless handset and device manufacturers worldwide.

A portfolio of active antennas is also on offer, which take advantage of Kyocera AVX’ Active Steering technology to boost wireless connectivity. The patented technology continually optimises the antenna’s direction in real-time on a per-millisecond basis, creating multiple radiation patterns around the same antenna and then selecting the ideal pattern to provide its targeted device with the best signal quality. Along with Active Steering Technology, Kyocera AVX also offers patented RF band-switching technology, which is ideal for meeting harsh specifications when the environment reduces the original bandwidth.

