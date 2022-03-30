Range of passive and active antennas

Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast high specifications for speed, range, efficiency and reliability across a range of applications, from mobile phones to Wi-Fi and Internet-of-Things products. Billions of these antennas have been shipped and are being used by leading wireless handset and device manufacturers worldwide.
A portfolio of active antennas is also on offer, which take advantage of Kyocera AVX’ Active Steering technology to boost wireless connectivity. The patented technology continually optimises the antenna’s direction in real-time on a per-millisecond basis, creating multiple radiation patterns around the same antenna and then selecting the ideal pattern to provide its targeted device with the best signal quality. Along with Active Steering Technology, Kyocera AVX also offers patented RF band-switching technology, which is ideal for meeting harsh specifications when the environment reduces the original bandwidth.
Access serial devices on the go RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...
Read more...Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards ...
Read more...Dual-port PoE++ transformer Electrocomp
Passive Components
Bourns’ Magnetics product division is introducing the new Model SM13143EL dual-port LAN 10/100/1000 Base-T PoE++ transformer for Ethernet applications. This part is IEEE 802.3bt Type 3 (also known as ...
Read more...Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...
Read more...Optional inner panels for IP68/66 plastic enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s 1557 family has proved to be very popular since it was launched some two years ago and is increasingly being used as a housing for electromechanical components as well as PCB-mounted ...