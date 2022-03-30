Double-pole double-throw RF switch

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate for longer than 3 billion switching cycles. This switch is based on Menlo’s Ideal Switch technology and is designed for high-performance signalling applications.

The switch has an integrated driver that can be controlled by a serial-to-parallel interface that drives the high-voltage gate lines of the switches. It is available in an 8 x 8 mm QFN package with ESD protection on all ports and offers a considerable reduction in size (up to 90%) in relation to comparable electromechanical relay solutions.

The MM5600 is suitable for applications such as LVDS, differential high-speed switching, ATE-device interface boards, PCIe Gen 5 and other high-speed computer peripheral interfaces.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

