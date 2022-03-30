Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

0,25 W distributed power amplifier

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Developed by Macom Technology Solutions, the MAAP-011324 is a 0,25 W distributed power amplifier (PA) offered in a lead-free 5 mm 32-lead AQFN package. It operates from DC to 27 GHz and provides 18 dB of linear gain and 27 dBm of output power at 3 dB compression.

The device is fully matched across the band and includes a temperature-compensated output power detector. The MAAP-011324 can be used as a power amplifier stage or as a driver stage in higher-power applications. Typical applications include test and measurement, electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures and radar.

A die-form variant of the PA, fabricated using a GaAs pHEMT process which features full passivation for enhanced reliability, is also offered and has identical performance specifications to the standard model.

For more information contact Richard Finniss, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 654 3665, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Double-pole double-throw RF switch
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate for ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 front-end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifier ...

Read more...
Access serial devices on the go
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...

Read more...
NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board
Dizzy Enterprises Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...

Read more...
Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards ...

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...

Read more...
Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less ...

Read more...
Bluetooth indoor positioning antenna board for commercial end-products
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ANT-B10 antenna board for Bluetooth direction finding and indoor positioning applications has been unveiled by u-blox. Designed for integration into commercial end-products, the board enables low-power, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved