0,25 W distributed power amplifier

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Developed by Macom Technology Solutions, the MAAP-011324 is a 0,25 W distributed power amplifier (PA) offered in a lead-free 5 mm 32-lead AQFN package. It operates from DC to 27 GHz and provides 18 dB of linear gain and 27 dBm of output power at 3 dB compression.

The device is fully matched across the band and includes a temperature-compensated output power detector. The MAAP-011324 can be used as a power amplifier stage or as a driver stage in higher-power applications. Typical applications include test and measurement, electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures and radar.

A die-form variant of the PA, fabricated using a GaAs pHEMT process which features full passivation for enhanced reliability, is also offered and has identical performance specifications to the standard model.

For more information contact Richard Finniss, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 654 3665 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

