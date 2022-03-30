Newest version of PCB design software released

30 March 2022 Design Automation

Proteus version 8.14 has been released. This latest version of the PCB design and circuit simulation software adds dedicated support for test points, improvements to differential pair routing, resin-filled via support, additional support for track tapers and teardrops, improved ‘align and distribute’ functionality in the PCB layout and simulation support for new microcontroller variants.

Track tapering and teardrops are typically more important on relatively fragile flexible PCBs and help to counteract cracking and tearing of flexed tracks at otherwise sharp joints. Resin-filled-vias (otherwise known as non-conductive via filling, or NCVF) are typically used when via-in-pad situations are necessitated, such as with high-density BGAs.

On the simulation side, support for a number of the latest PIC18 microcontrollers from Microchip Technology’s 18FQ and 18FK lines has been added. Support for the ‘Arduino Blue Pill’ board (based on an STM32F103C8T6) has been added to Visual Designer, the drag-and-drop, code-by-flowchart editor.

Credit(s)

Dizzy Enterprises





