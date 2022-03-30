Newest version of PCB design software released

Proteus version 8.14 has been released. This latest version of the PCB design and circuit simulation software adds dedicated support for test points, improvements to differential pair routing, resin-filled via support, additional support for track tapers and teardrops, improved ‘align and distribute’ functionality in the PCB layout and simulation support for new microcontroller variants.
Track tapering and teardrops are typically more important on relatively fragile flexible PCBs and help to counteract cracking and tearing of flexed tracks at otherwise sharp joints. Resin-filled-vias (otherwise known as non-conductive via filling, or NCVF) are typically used when via-in-pad situations are necessitated, such as with high-density BGAs.
On the simulation side, support for a number of the latest PIC18 microcontrollers from Microchip Technology’s 18FQ and 18FK lines has been added. Support for the ‘Arduino Blue Pill’ board (based on an STM32F103C8T6) has been added to Visual Designer, the drag-and-drop, code-by-flowchart editor.
Proteus 8.6 released, now simulates turtles Dizzy Enterprises
Design Automation
Version 8.6 of the Proteus simulation and PCB design software adds new features such as STM32F103xx microcontroller simulation and serpentine track-length matching, but without doubt the most novel new ...
Read more...3D simulation IDE boosts factory productivity Omron Electronics
Design Automation
Omron’s updated Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation integrated development environment (IDE) integrates and verifies the movements of robots and peripheral devices.
It can digitally reproduce an entire facility ...
Read more...Features added to DesignSpark PCB Pro RS Components (SA)
Design Automation
RS Components added new features to DesignSpark PCB Pro and introduced an RS stock number to make it easier to purchase. The free-of-charge version of DesignSpark PCB, part of the award-winning RS DesignSpark ...
Read more...Wi-Fi peripheral development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched WiFi 8 Click, a compact add-on peripheral board that features Microchip’s ATWINC3400-MR210CA Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0-certified module that is optimised for low-power and ...
Read more...Evaluation kit for formaldehyde sensor Electrocomp
Design Automation
The SEK-SFA30 evaluation kit has been designed for easy evaluation of Sensirion’s SFA30 formaldehyde sensor. The SFA30 is designed for easy integration into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation ...
Read more...mikroSDK adds support for Kinetis MCUs Dizzy Enterprises
Design Automation
MikroElektronika’s multi-architectural software development kit, mikroSDK 2.0, now supports 147 microcontrollers (MCUs) from NXP Semiconductors. mikroSDK is a collection of open-source software libraries ...
Read more...Altium Designer component creation webinar
Design Automation
Component creation is a necessary evil when it comes to design and it’s something we all need to do. But instead of spending hours creating your components and having them turn into a complete roadblock, ...
Read more...Deep learning APIs for Espressif SoCs iCorp Technologies
Design Automation
ESP-DL, recently introduced by Espressif Systems, provides APIs for neural network (NN) inference, image processing, maths operations and deep learning (DL) models. With ESP-DL, developers can use Espressif's ...
Read more...TI software tool for power stage design
Design Automation
The Power Stage Designer software tool from Texas Instruments (TI) helps you accelerate your power supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to your own inputs. All ...