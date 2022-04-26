Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication

26 April 2022

In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification has created demand for high-security silicon authentication devices for full-service support.

In response, Microchip Technology has announced the new industrial-grade TrustFLEX ECC608 and the automotive-grade Trust Anchor TA100, combined with secure key provisioning services for Qi 1.3 power transmitters. This new offering is an all-in-one secure storage subsystem that includes key provisioning for consumer and automotive systems.

The Qi 1.3 specification now mandates the addition of a secure storage subsystem with secure key provisioning including X.509 certificates to cryptographically verify the source and quality of the certified power transmitter. When a receiver in, for example, a cellphone, is placed on a Qi 1.3 power transmitter, it may initially accept a 5 W charge or no charge at all. Then after a successful X.509-based ECC authentication verifies that the charger is an approved, ‘do no harm’ device, the phone will safely accept a 15 W charge to significantly reduce charging time.

Microchip is now a WPC-licenced manufacturing Certificate Authority (CA), not only offering pre-configured secure storage subsystem solutions that reduce complexity and development time, but also lowering the technical barrier of entry by handling the entire key ceremony with the WPC root certificate authority on behalf of Microchip customers. By providing a complete, certified reference design including application MCU, Qi 1.3 software stack, secure storage subsystems with supporting crypto library along with provisioning services for both automotive and consumer applications, Microchip is a one-stop shop for Qi 1.3 solutions.

