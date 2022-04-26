Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification has created demand for high-security silicon authentication devices for full-service support.

In response, Microchip Technology has announced the new industrial-grade TrustFLEX ECC608 and the automotive-grade Trust Anchor TA100, combined with secure key provisioning services for Qi 1.3 power transmitters. This new offering is an all-in-one secure storage subsystem that includes key provisioning for consumer and automotive systems.

The Qi 1.3 specification now mandates the addition of a secure storage subsystem with secure key provisioning including X.509 certificates to cryptographically verify the source and quality of the certified power transmitter. When a receiver in, for example, a cellphone, is placed on a Qi 1.3 power transmitter, it may initially accept a 5 W charge or no charge at all. Then after a successful X.509-based ECC authentication verifies that the charger is an approved, ‘do no harm’ device, the phone will safely accept a 15 W charge to significantly reduce charging time.

Microchip is now a WPC-licenced manufacturing Certificate Authority (CA), not only offering pre-configured secure storage subsystem solutions that reduce complexity and development time, but also lowering the technical barrier of entry by handling the entire key ceremony with the WPC root certificate authority on behalf of Microchip customers. By providing a complete, certified reference design including application MCU, Qi 1.3 software stack, secure storage subsystems with supporting crypto library along with provisioning services for both automotive and consumer applications, Microchip is a one-stop shop for Qi 1.3 solutions.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Dual gate drivers simplify SiC and IGBT switching circuits
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Two new dual-channel, galvanically-isolated gate drivers for IGBTs and silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics promise to save space and ease circuit design in high-voltage power conversion ...

Read more...
Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...

Read more...
Clean energy solutions made in SA, for SA
Power Electronics / Power Management
Creslow Energy Solutions, a local manufacturer of clean energy storage systems, has recently been established in South Africa. “By utilising the latest technology in our clean energy storage products, ...

Read more...
UPS keeps IoT networks running during power-grid disturbances
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Growing cities bring more technology to one place, especially in developing countries and in many cases the expansion of electricity grids simply cannot keep up with the demand. The power plants that ...

Read more...
AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...
Video demonstrates features of Digi Remote Manager
Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos
When you need to manage a deployed network of disparate serial devices, there are traditional, time-tested ways to do so. However, they tend to be cumbersome and time-consuming – a problem Digi International ...

Read more...
Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...

Read more...
Semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Monolithic Power Systems’ MID1W0505A is a semi-regulated, isolated DC/DC converter that can support between 4,5 V and 5,5 V input voltage and up to 1 W of output power across a -40°C to +125°C operating ...

Read more...
TI addresses power-management design challenges at APEC 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments (TI) demonstrated at this year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) how engineers can overcome some of their most pressing power-management design challenges. The company showcased ...

Read more...
Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support. Consuming ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved