SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a bandwidth of 21 MHz for each band, with an insertion loss of less than 2,1 dB.

This diplexer can handle an RF input power of up to +33 dBm and provides isolation of 58 dB between bands. It has a maximum group delay variation of 22 ns and amplitude variation of up to 0,7 dB. The device is available in a laminate with over-mould surface-mount package that measures 5 x 5 x 0,84 mm and is ideal for use in communication and general-purpose GPS applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


