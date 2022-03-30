SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2

The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a bandwidth of 21 MHz for each band, with an insertion loss of less than 2,1 dB.
This diplexer can handle an RF input power of up to +33 dBm and provides isolation of 58 dB between bands. It has a maximum group delay variation of 22 ns and amplitude variation of up to 0,7 dB. The device is available in a laminate with over-mould surface-mount package that measures 5 x 5 x 0,84 mm and is ideal for use in communication and general-purpose GPS applications.
Manage serial devices from a smartphone RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity.
However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...Miniature microwave tuner module RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete, high-dynamic-range, miniature tuner covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. The Atlanta ...
Read more...Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...
Read more...Power inductors with very low DC and AC losses RF Design
Passive Components
Coilcraft’s new XGL6020 low-profile moulded power inductors offer the company’s lowest DC losses and extremely low AC losses for a wide range of DC-DC converters. Additional performance benefits include ...
Read more...Range of passive and active antennas Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...
Read more...NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...
Read more...X-band waveguide limiter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a mean ...
Read more...Single-layer RF capacitors RF Design
Passive Components
The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF. They are designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications in a broad frequency range.
These ...