2-way power divider

26 April 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PE20DV1057 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 2-way power divider that operates from DC to 67 GHz. It can handle a CW input power of up to 0,5 W and a peak input power of 5 W. Other performance figures include an insertion loss of less than 7,8 dB, more than 14 dB of isolation, an amplitude balance of ±0,2 dB and a phase balance of ±3°.

The power divider is available in a module that measures 1,57 x 1,75 x 1,00 cm with 1,85 mm female connectors, and is suitable for use in test and measurement, satcom, commercial, military and wireless communication applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

