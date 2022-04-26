ams Osram’s AS5172E is a high-resolution magnetic position sensor with AEC-Q100 Grade 1-qualified construction, offering durable performance for automotive applications including brake and gas pedals, fuel-level measurement systems, steering angle sensors and contactless potentiometers.
The sensor provides a highly accurate angular position measurement by determining the orthogonal component of the magnetic flux density over a full-turn rotation. Featuring a 14-bit sensor array and analog front-end, the sensor uses a differential measurement method to compensate for external stray magnetic fields, ensuring accurate results through a 12-bit PSI5 output (V1.3 and V2.1) at 90° minimum arc.
The highly durable AS5172E supports an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C and a supply voltage of up to 16,5 V, with overvoltage protection to 20 V and reverse polarity protection to ‑18 V.
Absolute pressure sensor Altron Arrow
The sensing element, which detects absolute pressure, consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using a special process developed by STMicroelectronics.
Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites Altron Arrow
The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support.
Consuming ...
High-performance PCIe XMC modules TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics has signed a new distribution agreement with Interconnect Systems International (ISI), a Molex company and supplier of signal processing and data acquisition solutions. ISI’s hardware, ...
Multizone time-of-flight sensors TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now offering the TMF8820, TMF8821 and TMF8828 multizone time-of-flight sensors from ams Osram. The high-performance direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors achieve a 5 m detection range, ...