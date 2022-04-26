Categories

High-resolution magnetic position sensor

26 April 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

ams Osram’s AS5172E is a high-resolution magnetic position sensor with AEC-Q100 Grade 1-qualified construction, offering durable performance for automotive applications including brake and gas pedals, fuel-level measurement systems, steering angle sensors and contactless potentiometers.

The sensor provides a highly accurate angular position measurement by determining the orthogonal component of the magnetic flux density over a full-turn rotation. Featuring a 14-bit sensor array and analog front-end, the sensor uses a differential measurement method to compensate for external stray magnetic fields, ensuring accurate results through a 12-bit PSI5 output (V1.3 and V2.1) at 90° minimum arc.

The highly durable AS5172E supports an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C and a supply voltage of up to 16,5 V, with overvoltage protection to 20 V and reverse polarity protection to ‑18 V.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0904, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


