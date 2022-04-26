Using Wlink cellular routers for telematics

Telematics, being a widely known application, consists of telecommunication and informatics technologies applied to vehicle information services. 4G/3G cellular communication and GPS satellite navigation technology are used to give vehicle owners the information they need, including satellite positioning, roadside assistance, remote diagnostics, 4G+/4G network and entertainment, security monitoring, fleet management and other services. In the near future, telematics will also be integral to the creation and use of self-driving vehicles.
Wlink 4G/3G cellular routers are equipped with CAN-bus ports to collect vehicle data, which is then sent to service centres for remote monitoring and vehicle diagnosis. With built-in GPS, you are able to monitor the location, movements and status so as to improve your fleet's performance.
In addition to Wi-Fi, the cellular networks – whether 3G, 4G or upcoming 5G – could be used to facilitate communication between remote vehicles and monitoring centres. Faster wireless networks enable more advanced onboard services such as vehicle firmware updates, and multi-user Wi-Fi hotspots and video for passengers.
Here are some of the benefits of using this solution:
1. Improve productivity through the optimisation of routes and the reduction of operating costs by increasing fuel efficiency.
2. Tracking and reallocating fleet units as needed to reduce response time and give customers more face-to-face time, thereby improving customer service.
3. Enhance fleet safety and security through monitoring dangerous driving habits.
4. Regulate driver behaviour based on path tracking and analysis.
