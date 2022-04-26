Self-learning AI sensor for fitness tracking

26 April 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the BHI260AP self-learning AI smart sensor from Bosch. Coined as the world's first self-learning AI sensor for wearables and hearables, the chip integrates a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), a 32-bit customer-programmable microcontroller, and software functionalities in a system-in-package (SiP) solution.

The BHI260AP features embedded edge artificial intelligence (AI) with self-learning software for fitness tracking, navigation (pedestrian dead reckoning), machine learning analytics, and relative and absolute orientation estimation. The integrated sensor is a six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) IMU that includes a 16-bit, 3-axis accelerometer and 16-bit, 3-axis gyroscope. The host interface is configurable as SPI or I2C, with two master interfaces (one selectable SPI/I2C and one I2C) and up to 12 GPIOs.

The unique self-learning and personalisation features of the BHI260AP enable users to train devices with customised fitness activities effortlessly. The sensor includes more than 15 pre-learned fitness activities, so no training is required before use. In addition to the included activities, the device also offers the ability to learn, personalise, auto-track and enhance the user experience. Users can also enhance or add new fitness activities without modifying the software or requiring an original dataset. Since the AI is running on the sensor itself, connecting to the cloud or a smartphone is not required. This innovative edge AI functionality helps reduce latency, minimise power consumption and improve end-user privacy.

The Bosch BHI260AP sensor is an all-in-one solution for always-on sensor applications, ideal for wrist wearables, hearables, smartphones, AR/VR headsets and controller devices. For evaluation and development, Mouser also offers the BHI260AP Shuttle Board 3.0, currently available to order.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





