Programming just got simpler

27 July 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Faster programming. Smarter guidance. Zero false calls. When it comes to advanced 3D AOI, demands are high and experienced operators are often in short supply.

Mycronic’s latest answer is the MYPro I series 3D AOI, which leverages powerful machine learning algorithms to enable rapid programming and easy implementation of high-performance AOI for any operator in any production mix.

In recent years, Mycronic’s series 3D AOI has excelled in processing all types of PCBs, offering complete test coverage with high accuracy and repeatability for leading high-reliability manufacturers worldwide. Now, the next-generation MYPro I series brings new levels of automation and ergonomic design to make every program easier to create, fine-tune, adapt and optimise for operators of all skill levels.

As part of the MYPro Line family of integrated SMT solutions, the new system’s software and hardware platforms have been redesigned to provide a unified user experience. In addition to the new name, graphical user interface, and exterior design, the MYPro I series is designed to be fully compatible with Hermes and IPC CFX protocols to offer a consistent Industry 4.0 operating environment within all MYPro Line equipment.

A major highlight of the MYPro I series is a new MYWizard user interface, developed specifically to guide operators more rapidly through the programming phase. Utilising advanced machine learning, the system automatically identifies a wide range of component characteristics and correlates each with a package type from the library, thus reducing programming times by up to 30%, compared with the previous K series 3D AOI.

During the programming phase, features such as the board’s fiducials and the components’ body, leads and polarity marks are automatically identified. The system’s machine vision algorithm recognises all standard components in order to automate the programming of all inspection tests to be performed.

The operator simply needs to check the MYWizard proposal, make some adjustments if necessary, and manually program any non-standard or custom components. Because all modifications are stored in a central library, programming time continues to decrease with every new job.

Recent advances in pattern recognition also make it possible to automate program fine-tuning, even as production conditions change. Thanks to Escape Tracker, a real-time performance optimiser for the system’s inspection library, the MYPro I series automatically ensures that no new false calls or escapes are introduced while fine-tuning the library to improve FPY.

“During any programming phases that require fine-tuning,” says Alexia Vey, product manager for product line inspection, “Escape Tracker automatically runs in the background to monitor the generation of any potential escapes or false calls in the central library. More than that, it guides the operator in how to fix them, adding an extra level of reliability control before any modification is integrated into the central library”.

The advanced programming capabilities of the MYPro I series have been made possible thanks to a long-term R&D; programme dedicated to the integration of artificial intelligence into all Mycronic inspection platforms. The benefits, including ease of use and intuitive programming guidance, were first seen years ago in the industry-leading PI series 3D SPI, and are now being fully realised in the next generation MYPro I series 3D AOI.

“These machine learning algorithms are all about teaching the system what to recognise, while also teaching the programmer exactly where the system needs human expertise,” concludes Alexia. “They make it possible to manage supply and process variations while constantly improving the reliability of the central program library, all with less and less operator skills required. Whatever your production mix, the MYPro I series accelerates this learning curve more than ever before.”

