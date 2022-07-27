Automated industrial dispensing for a rugged world

Life isn’t easy for industrial electronics. One day it’s the heat and vibration of an electric drivetrain. The next it’s dust, rain and freezing temperatures at a mountain-top 5G base station. Although the conditions vary, all these sensitive electronics share the need for long-lasting protection from the harshest operating environments.

Electronic sensors, battery assemblies and other complex electronics are vital to the functioning of our society. On the road, they protect against collisions. In our communications grid, they keep us connected. And in an increasingly electrified world, they ensure non-stop supply of everything from electricity to industrial production. Industrial dispensing is our necessary safeguard when electronics simply can’t afford to fail.

Fortunately, leading industrial manufacturers are already a step ahead, using the MYC60 industrial dispenser to solve their toughest structural, thermal, sealing, bonding and gasketing needs. Complete with precise, heavy-duty systems for one-component and two-component materials, the MYC60 can be tailored to process a wide variety of fluids for nearly any high-reliability application.

Thermal interfaces are just one example of a fast-growing dispensing application. Whether it’s odd-shaped components or dense battery arrays, the challenge is to dispense thermal interface materials in precise locations to maximise heat dissipation and prevent overheating. Thanks to the MYC60’s advanced dispensing processes, manufacturers can apply nearly any thermal conductive material to any assembly with total control.

For the ultimate protection of intellectual property and fragile components, many producers increasingly pot or encapsulate entire assemblies in opaque fluids. From advanced sensors to proprietary designs, the MYC60 makes it possible to fully cast and seal off electronics from curious competitors as well as protect from heat, moisture and vibration.

THT components can be particularly vulnerable to shocks and vibrations. By accommodating any variety of structural adhesives and dispensing angles, the MYC60 enables high-precision bonding that withstands the inevitable shocks of real-world environments.

Regardless of the electronics inside, the sheer variety of shapes, contours and gaps remains a challenge for any assembly. Whatever the pattern or line requirement, the MYC60 can be easily programmed to apply precise seals and gaskets of virtually any shape, with better consistency and less manual effort.

Of course, technical features only count when they can fit seamlessly into ongoing production which is why the complete MYC60 system is always customised by Mycronic’s process experts to meet the needs of the most demanding industrial operations.

In-line or trolley systems ensure a seamless flow for assemblies with novel formats and dimensions. In-line pre- and post-weight conveyors guarantee precise material dispensing, and all process controls are managed through an intuitive point-and-click graphic interface, allowing operators of any skill level to program online or offline.

The result is a versatile all-in-one solution for 24/7 automated dispensing, bringing new levels of protection to the world of ruggedised electronics.

