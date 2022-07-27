Qorvo announces fully integrated UWB module

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Qorvo has announced a fully integrated ultra-wideband (UWB) module that enables robust UWB implementation in factory, warehouse, automation and safety systems. The DWM3001C is designed to accelerate industrial IoT applications such as tags, access control, asset tracking and secure bubble environments. It offers demonstrated interoperability and enables streamlined nearby interaction between users and their devices.

Ciaran Connell, general manager of Qorvo’s UWB team said, “The DWM3001C provides a seamless solution to implement FiRa-compliant applications for a wide variety of industrial uses, as well as faster time to market for customers who want to avoid costly RF development”.

Qorvo’s module provides a certified integrated modem solution that simplifies UWB implementation in a broad range of systems using a standard low-power MCU. UWBs ultra-precise location accuracy gives developers the ability to add context awareness to systems of connected devices enabling simple but smart and secure user experiences.

Qorvo’s UWB solutions are compliant with the IEEE 802.15.4z standard and are developed in accordance with the FiRa Consortium PHY-MAC specification, and as a member of FiRa, Qorvo is committed to ensuring device interoperability and growing the UWB ecosystem.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





