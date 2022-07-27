Categories

Webinar: ROSE testing best practices

27 July 2022

Tech-Tuesday webinars continue with “Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testing for IPC required process monitoring – best practices”.

IPC standards now require ionic process monitoring as a process monitoring protocol. Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testers perform the required process monitoring procedure. During this webinar, the following topics will be discussed:

• What is a ROSE Test?

• What is the difference between static and dynamic ROSE testers?

• When should ROSE testing be performed?

• What are the common mistakes made when using a ROSE tester?

• How does ROSE testing comply with the new IPC processing requirements?

• How does one establish the required “Upper Control Limit” as required under IPC standards?

• How does a ROSE tester work?

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenter and each other.

Date: Tuesday, 23 August

Time: 17:00 (CAT)

To register visit https://www.aqueoustech.com/events


Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


