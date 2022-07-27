Webinar: ROSE testing best practices

27 July 2022Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Tech-Tuesday webinars continue with “Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testing for IPC required process monitoring – best practices”.
IPC standards now require ionic process monitoring as a process monitoring protocol. Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testers perform the required process monitoring procedure. During this webinar, the following topics will be discussed:
• What is a ROSE Test?
• What is the difference between static and dynamic ROSE testers?
• When should ROSE testing be performed?
• What are the common mistakes made when using a ROSE tester?
• How does ROSE testing comply with the new IPC processing requirements?
• How does one establish the required “Upper Control Limit” as required under IPC standards?
• How does a ROSE tester work?
During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenter and each other.
