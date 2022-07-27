Marki Microwave releases a family of ultra-broadband mixers

Marki Microwave has released a family of broad bandwidth mmWave mixers which support frequencies from DC up to 130 GHz while delivering excellent conversion loss, superior isolation and high linearity. The mixers are offered in both die form or in the company’s M-package. This unique packaging approach delivers optimised performance and makes the mixers mechanically reliable.
“There is an ever-present demand for multi-octave higher frequency operation, however the RF and microwave industry has been challenged in creating designs at these frequencies while utilising the wider bandwidths available,” said Christopher Marki, CEO of Marki Microwave. “Designing the die is only a piece of the puzzle. To maintain the die level performance, the packaging at these high frequencies is an integral part of the design process. This co-development of die and package is an area where Marki Microwave excels.”
These mixers are ideally suited for ultra-broadband receivers, test and measurement equipment, automotive radar and test receivers for 5G and upcoming 6G standards. Their ultra-broadband operation can simplify customers’ designs and procurement overhead by reducing the number of variants required.
Analog-tuneable notch filter bank from Atlanta Micro RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. It provides an excellent filtering solution for receivers or transceivers requiring flexible centre frequency removal, high dynamic range and low SWaP.
Read more...Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device provides three separate filter bands each with 16 low-pass and 16 high-pass tuning ...
Read more...Bidirectional amplifier basics RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A bidirectional amplifier (BDA) is an active RF device that is widely used in a variety of telecommunication, radar, and other RF sensing applications. Although conceptually a bidirectional amplifier ...
Read more...Expected adoption of Wi-Fi 6 routers for the smart home Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
We’ve all been there, working from home or on a Zoom call and then suddenly the computer freezes and everything stops working. In today’s new normal of hybrid work, having a stable and reliable Wi-Fi connection is table stakes.
Read more...MT8000A validated for testing of sub-6 GHz cells Coral-i Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has announced that its radio communications test station MT8000A has been validated by Qualcomm Technologies and is now supported by the Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource ...
Read more...Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS) enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
Read more...Corner-placement antenna for GNSS designs iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has added a new offering to its range of miniature surface mount designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with the Agosti, an antenna which operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space.
Read more...Quectel 4G SMD antenna iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.
Read more...Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.