Marki Microwave releases a family of ultra-broadband mixers

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Marki Microwave has released a family of broad bandwidth mmWave mixers which support frequencies from DC up to 130 GHz while delivering excellent conversion loss, superior isolation and high linearity. The mixers are offered in both die form or in the company’s M-package. This unique packaging approach delivers optimised performance and makes the mixers mechanically reliable.

“There is an ever-present demand for multi-octave higher frequency operation, however the RF and microwave industry has been challenged in creating designs at these frequencies while utilising the wider bandwidths available,” said Christopher Marki, CEO of Marki Microwave. “Designing the die is only a piece of the puzzle. To maintain the die level performance, the packaging at these high frequencies is an integral part of the design process. This co-development of die and package is an area where Marki Microwave excels.”

These mixers are ideally suited for ultra-broadband receivers, test and measurement equipment, automotive radar and test receivers for 5G and upcoming 6G standards. Their ultra-broadband operation can simplify customers’ designs and procurement overhead by reducing the number of variants required.

