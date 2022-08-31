Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector

Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy (LE) module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna. This is particularly useful for applications where the RF signal is shielded and an external antenna is needed. The PAN1770 module is based on the nRF52840 single chip controller.
Output power of up to 8 dBm in combination with the LE coded PHY make the module very attractive for applications where a long range is required. The nRF52840 controller used in the PAN1770 has industry-leading sensitivity of 95 dBm at 1 Mb/s and -103 dBm at 125 kb/s.
The ultra-low current consumption of 4,8 mA in Tx and in Rx mode and only 0,4 μA in system OFF mode make the PAN1770 module an ideal choice for any battery-powered device. Featuring a Cortex M4F processor with 256 kB RAM and built-in 1 MB flash memory, the device can be used in standalone mode, eliminating the need for an external processor. This reduces design complexity, lowers costs and saves board space.
“We have seen that in many devices or applications, radio waves emitted by the chip antenna can be blocked or reflected by the metallic housing, making it difficult to receive the radio signal from the outside,” remarked Tomislav Tipura from Panasonic Industry Europe. “By using our new PAN1770 module, an external antenna can easily be attached via the uFL connector and thus redirect the radio waves outside the housing,” he continued.
The processor supports Matter, Zigbee and Thread and has up to 48 programmable GPIOs. SPI, I2C, UART, PWM, ADC, Type 2 NFC and USB2.0 round off a rich hardware interface set.
