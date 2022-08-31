Categories

ST releases new reference designs for STM32

31 August 2022 Design Automation

ST Microelectronics has released reference designs for the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx. The objective of the reference designs is to recommend a layout and associated BOM for dedicated applications as these boards are not for sale. Performance has been assessed and FCC and CE certification checks have been completed by an independent company.

The reference design files can be downloaded, giving designers complete access to all functions and GPIOs on the device and allowing a complete application to be quickly prototyped. Both the reference designs are provided with the STM32WL comprehensive software HAL library, and the firmware source code corresponding to the selected reference design is available.

To download the reference designs and the source code visit www.st.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


