High stability bandpass filter with 28 GHz centre frequency

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The B280MF1S from Knowles is a high-stability bandpass filter with a passband from 26,5 to 29,5 GHz and a centre frequency at 28 GHz. It has a passband insertion loss of less than 2,9 dB and provides more than 10 dB of rejection above and below the passband.

This filter is specifically designed for operation in the 5G FR2 n257 band and utilises the company’s low-loss temperature stable materials that result in small size and minimal performance variation with temperature fluctuations.

The B280MF1S is equipped with appropriate shielding materials and has an operating temperature range from -55 to 125°C. This RoHS-compliant bandpass filter is available in a surface-mount package that measures 0,158 x 0,090 x 0,070 inches with an option for tape and reel packaging.

