High stability bandpass filter with 28 GHz centre frequency

The B280MF1S from Knowles is a high-stability bandpass filter with a passband from 26,5 to 29,5 GHz and a centre frequency at 28 GHz. It has a passband insertion loss of less than 2,9 dB and provides more than 10 dB of rejection above and below the passband.
This filter is specifically designed for operation in the 5G FR2 n257 band and utilises the company’s low-loss temperature stable materials that result in small size and minimal performance variation with temperature fluctuations.
The B280MF1S is equipped with appropriate shielding materials and has an operating temperature range from -55 to 125°C. This RoHS-compliant bandpass filter is available in a surface-mount package that measures 0,158 x 0,090 x 0,070 inches with an option for tape and reel packaging.
Low-PIM coaxial termination
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.
Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Testing next-gen PIC-based transceivers
Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.
Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.
UWB in a nutshell
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
GNSS module supports the new GPS L1C signal
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.