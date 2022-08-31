Webinar: Cleaning myths vs facts

Connector plating: what works and what doesn’t Spectrum Concepts
Connector plating is mission critical. It affects the life and quality of the terminal or socket; it impacts corrosion resistance, conductivity, solderability, and of course, cost.
Webinar: Fundamentals of flip-chip bonding Techmet
Common failure modes in flip-chip assembly will be touched on, as well as how material advancements have allowed for and will continue to push new technology in flip-chip bonding.
Voltera V-One circuit board printer Zetech One
Have you ever wished for a quick solution to prototyping electronic circuit boards? If you have, then the Voltera V-One, a multi-functional circuit board printer, may be just what you need.
New rework system for electronics manufacturing Test & Rework Solutions
Metcal has announced the new HCT-910 Hot Air Rework System which has a high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.
Miniature SMD test terminals Hiconnex
Responding to the need for miniaturisation and testing of more complex and multi-component circuits, Nicomatic has designed miniature surface mount test terminals.
Panasonic's next generation NPM-WX Techmet
The NPM-WX, the latest generation of the NPM platform, is the perfect solution for the expanding and digital future in electronics assembly.
Webinar: ROSE testing best practices MyKay Tronics
Tech-Tuesday webinars continue with “Resistivity of solvent extract (ROSE) testing for IPC required process monitoring – best practices”.