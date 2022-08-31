Webinar: Cleaning myths vs facts

31 August 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Join Aqueous Technologies for an informative non-commercial presentation where some common cleaning myths will be busted.

For many assemblers, cleaning is a new process. Join us on this webinar as the following topics will be discussed:

• The best and worst cleaning methods.

• Processes to embrace and to avoid: quantifying cleanliness.

• Environmental mitigation strategies that work and don't work.

• What to put in your cleaning machine and what not to put in your cleaning machine.

• Whether or not to use a cleaning chemical.

• What is and isn't cleaning.

• The most critical part of a successful cleaning process

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenter and each other.

Date: 20 September 2022

Time: 17:00 CAT

To register visit https://www.aqueoustech.com/tech-tuesdays

Credit(s)

