Dual-band high-precision GNSS module with RTK and DR technologies

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the LC29H, its dual-band, multi-constellation, high-precision GNSS module. Built using the Airoha AG3335 platform, the LC29H is available in multiple variants and optionally integrates RTK and DR. The LC29H series offers high performance, power-efficient solutions to meet market needs of high-precision positioning at the centimetre and decimetre levels.
“High-precision positioning with centimetre level accuracy is becoming increasingly vital for many new IoT applications. Robotics, UAV and industrial applications needing precise navigation are driving new market requirements and we are very excited to launch our newest generation of high-precision GNSS positioning modules,” said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. “With our focus of providing best-in-class, easy-to-use and affordable solutions to our customers, we believe the IoT market is ready for mass adoption of cm-level positioning modules for a wide range of scenarios.”
The LC29H concurrently receives and processes signals from all constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS), which in combination with the support of SBAS, maximises satellite signal availability. The module supports L1 and L5 dual-band signal reception, thereby ensuring that terminals can speed up convergence time, improve positioning accuracy, and achieve fast response times even when the signal is interrupted.
In addition, some versions contain six-axis IMU inertial sensors (three-axis accelerometer + three-axis gyroscope), and integrate RTK and DR positioning algorithms, allowing for continuous lane-level accurate positioning in scenarios where the satellite signal is partially or completely blocked, such as underground parking lots, tunnels, urban-canyons or forests. When the satellite signal is re-acquired, the LC29H combines inertial sensor data with GNSS signals, and the integrated navigation can provide fast convergence times and decimetre level positioning accuracies.
To improve the performance when used with a passive antenna, the LC29H has a built-in LNA and an internal SAW filter, ensuring high sensitivity and excellent positioning accuracy.
These modules are perfectly suited to the growing market for autonomous lawnmowers, drones, precision agriculture, micro-mobility scooters and delivery robots, as well as other industrial and autonomous applications.
