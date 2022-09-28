Fusion 360 gains Ultra Librarian electronics CAD library
28 September 2022
Design Automation
Ultra Librarian, currently the world’s largest CAD library provider, has announced the release of the Ultra Librarian app on the Autodesk Fusion 360 app store. Autodesk collaborated with Ultra Librarian to generate this Fusion 360-compatible app that provides users with free verified schematic symbols, PCB footprints, 3D STEP models, and reference designs from Ultra Librarian directly within the user’s software to streamline the design process.
“Autodesk is excited to work with Ultra Librarian to bring its massive content library to our users,” said Matt Berggren, director of Fusion 360 Electronics Design. “For years engineers have struggled with the error-prone, manual creation of library components and, like the Fusion Package Generator, Ultra Librarian has taken a data-driven approach to libraries, automating many of the tasks which would otherwise add risk to user designs. This process has meant the adoption of the Ultra Librarian tools by distributors and manufacturers alike. Our shared goal is to push library authoring below the waterline and make the creation of new parts as painless and error-free as possible. We are excited by what this means for our users and look forward to growing our content offering with Ultra Librarian in ways that make our users more productive,” said Berggren.
To learn more about this library visit http://bitly.ws/sVtL
Further reading:
ST releases new reference designs for STM32
Altron Arrow
Design Automation
ST Microelectronics has released reference designs for the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx, allowing new applications to be quickly prototyped.
Read more...
TI releases top five power design tools
Altron Arrow
Design Automation
Texas Instruments has released an online resource combining the top five power design tools available to aid in the next electronic project design.
Read more...
Find tools and help more easily on Mouser’s website
Design Automation
The Services and Tools page and Help Centre give customers the ability to view and track orders, request technical support and data sheets, and place orders.
Read more...
Upgraded AI/ML SDK for PolarFire FPGAs
Altron Arrow
Design Automation
Network sizes have been reduced by 50% by optimising containers for weights and the built-in bit accuracy simulator’s speed has been tripled.
Read more...
Mouser’s resource pages make it easier to find what you need
TRX Electronics
Design Automation
Mouser Electronics offers a wealth of customer-focused online tools to simplify and optimise the selection and purchasing process. Helping customers to easily browse, select and purchase products, the ...
Read more...
Software development kit for motor control
Altron Arrow
Design Automation
STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontrollers offer the performance of industry-standard Arm Cortex-M cores running either vector control or field-oriented control (FOC) modes, which are widely used in high-performance ...
Read more...
Newest version of PCB design software released
Dizzy Enterprises
Design Automation
Proteus version 8.14 has been released. This latest version of the PCB design and circuit simulation software adds dedicated support for test points, improvements to differential pair routing, resin-filled ...
Read more...
Proteus 8.6 released, now simulates turtles
Dizzy Enterprises
Design Automation
Version 8.6 of the Proteus simulation and PCB design software adds new features such as STM32F103xx microcontroller simulation and serpentine track-length matching, but without doubt the most novel new ...
Read more...
Online simulator speeds thyristor, AC switch selection
Design Automation
To quickly find the thyristor or AC switch that best fits their design, engineers can use STMicroelectronics’ AC Switch Simulator online tool by simply entering the main I/O and gate parameters.
To ...
Read more...
3D simulation IDE boosts factory productivity
Omron Electronics
Design Automation
Omron’s updated Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation integrated development environment (IDE) integrates and verifies the movements of robots and peripheral devices.
It can digitally reproduce an entire facility ...
Read more...