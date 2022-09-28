Fusion 360 gains Ultra Librarian electronics CAD library

28 September 2022 Design Automation

Ultra Librarian, currently the world’s largest CAD library provider, has announced the release of the Ultra Librarian app on the Autodesk Fusion 360 app store. Autodesk collaborated with Ultra Librarian to generate this Fusion 360-compatible app that provides users with free verified schematic symbols, PCB footprints, 3D STEP models, and reference designs from Ultra Librarian directly within the user’s software to streamline the design process.

“Autodesk is excited to work with Ultra Librarian to bring its massive content library to our users,” said Matt Berggren, director of Fusion 360 Electronics Design. “For years engineers have struggled with the error-prone, manual creation of library components and, like the Fusion Package Generator, Ultra Librarian has taken a data-driven approach to libraries, automating many of the tasks which would otherwise add risk to user designs. This process has meant the adoption of the Ultra Librarian tools by distributors and manufacturers alike. Our shared goal is to push library authoring below the waterline and make the creation of new parts as painless and error-free as possible. We are excited by what this means for our users and look forward to growing our content offering with Ultra Librarian in ways that make our users more productive,” said Berggren.

To learn more about this library visit http://bitly.ws/sVtL






