Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.

The LIV3FL is able to provide measurement data (carrier phase) supporting RTK/PPP client algorithms for precise positioning applications. Additional features of this GNSS module include seven-day autonomous assisted GNSS, predictive assisted GNSS, and real-time assisted GNSS.

The Teseo-LIV3FL offers simultaneous multi-constellation tracking (GPS/Galileo/Glonass/BeiDou/QZSS) with a tracking sensitivity of -163 dBm, providing 1,5 m CEP position accuracy. The tracking power consumption of the unit is 65 mW with a standby current of only 8 µA.

The module’s compact size of only 9,7 x 10,1 mm make it ideal for multiple applications such as goods tracking, drones, tolling, anti-theft systems, people and pet location, vehicle tracking, fleet management, vehicle sharing, diagnostics, and public transportation.

A complete standalone evaluation platform, the EVB-LIV3FL, is available for this module. This platform can be used to configure and analyse the performance of Teseo-LIV3FL applications using the ST Teseo Suite PC tool.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749 , [email protected], www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





