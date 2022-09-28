Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.

The LIV3FL is able to provide measurement data (carrier phase) supporting RTK/PPP client algorithms for precise positioning applications. Additional features of this GNSS module include seven-day autonomous assisted GNSS, predictive assisted GNSS, and real-time assisted GNSS.

The Teseo-LIV3FL offers simultaneous multi-constellation tracking (GPS/Galileo/Glonass/BeiDou/QZSS) with a tracking sensitivity of -163 dBm, providing 1,5 m CEP position accuracy. The tracking power consumption of the unit is 65 mW with a standby current of only 8 µA.

The module’s compact size of only 9,7 x 10,1 mm make it ideal for multiple applications such as goods tracking, drones, tolling, anti-theft systems, people and pet location, vehicle tracking, fleet management, vehicle sharing, diagnostics, and public transportation.

A complete standalone evaluation platform, the EVB-LIV3FL, is available for this module. This platform can be used to configure and analyse the performance of Teseo-LIV3FL applications using the ST Teseo Suite PC tool.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749, [email protected], www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.

Read more...
Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.

Read more...
New Wi-Fi 6E front end module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4656 from Qorvo is a high-power Wi-Fi 6E front end module (FEM) with an operating frequency range of 5,945 to 7,125 GHz.

Read more...
Space-grade ICs help the James Webb Telescope peer deep into the cosmos
Altron Arrow News
NASA has released the first images from its largest and most powerful space telescope, as it looks into the universe with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.

Read more...
GNSS update provides centimetre-level positioning
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.

Read more...
AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, increasing to moderate gain at the higher frequencies.

Read more...
Webinar: Novelties in battery-powered applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully-integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package.

Read more...
New automotive 32-bit MCU based on ARM Cortex-M0+
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC32CM JH microcontroller is a 512 kB Flash, 5 V, Dual CAN FD device that delivers premium features typically only available on more expensive, higher performance devices.

Read more...
Qorvo delivers longest range Wi-Fi FEM for IoT applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has unveiled a compact integrated front-end module (iFEM) that provides power-efficient and reliable whole-home coverage for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and eventually Wi-Fi 7 systems.

Read more...
Low-PIM coaxial termination
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved