Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor

28 September 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.
The LIV3FL is able to provide measurement data (carrier phase) supporting RTK/PPP client algorithms for precise positioning applications. Additional features of this GNSS module include seven-day autonomous assisted GNSS, predictive assisted GNSS, and real-time assisted GNSS.
The Teseo-LIV3FL offers simultaneous multi-constellation tracking (GPS/Galileo/Glonass/BeiDou/QZSS) with a tracking sensitivity of -163 dBm, providing 1,5 m CEP position accuracy. The tracking power consumption of the unit is 65 mW with a standby current of only 8 µA.
The module’s compact size of only 9,7 x 10,1 mm make it ideal for multiple applications such as goods tracking, drones, tolling, anti-theft systems, people and pet location, vehicle tracking, fleet management, vehicle sharing, diagnostics, and public transportation.
A complete standalone evaluation platform, the EVB-LIV3FL, is available for this module. This platform can be used to configure and analyse the performance of Teseo-LIV3FL applications using the ST Teseo Suite PC tool.
