Mini-Circuits FX-30G-RC wideband frequency extender

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini-Circuits has announced the release of their new FX-30G-RC wideband frequency extender and buffer module. The FX-30G-RC can multiply an existing 7,5-15 GHz signal source for operation up to 30 GHz. As a stand-alone unit, the FX-30G-RC will switch automatically between signal paths according to the output frequency requested by the user.

The extender uses standard 2,92 mm SMA connectors to allow for easy connections to other devices. The low-band path covers 10 MHz to 15 GHz and allows a signal source to be passed straight from input to output via a

20 dB buffer amplifier, for output levels up to +23 dBm.

The system is controlled via Ethernet or USB using Mini-Circuits’ powerful GUI-based application for Windows or comprehensive API. SSH, HTTP & Telnet protocols are supported via Ethernet, with programming support for most common languages.

The FX-30G-RC is also able to integrate seamlessly with Mini-Circuits’ SSG-15G-RC to create a single, cost effective, millimetre-wave signal generator, offering CW and pulsed outputs from 10 MHz to 30 GHz. All required accessories are included, and set-up can be accomplished quickly.

Typical Applications for the FX-30G-RC are wideband signal generator, 5G FR2 bands n257, n258 & n261, K & Ku band radar systems and microwave & millimetre-wave radio testing.

