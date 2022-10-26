Categories

MyKay Tronics: from humble beginnings

26 October 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

MyKay Tronics’ core business is to supply electronics production equipment including pick-and-place machines, IC programming devices, antistatic equipment, reflow ovens and rework equipment, solder products, optical inspection, component counters, selective wave solder and PCB cleaning chemicals. The company prides itself on not only supplying products and equipment in a growing electronic market, but to also supply the best service and support to its client base.

Humble beginnings

MyKay Tronics was started in 2001 by Dean Rodger who named the company after his daughter, Kayleigh, who was then about a year old. At the time Dean was working at a large component supplier that had decided to shift its focus away from electronic production equipment as it was no longer core to its business model. At the same time, he was approached by Mydata (now Mycronic Technologies) regarding working for them in SA, but to accomplish this, he needed to start his own business.

Armed with the determination to make it succeed, he started MyKay Tronics, working out of a spare room in his home. The company then expanded into the garage, which had been extended for this purpose. Finally, in 2003, MyKay Tronics moved into a converted house in Alberton, which had been purchased to use as office space, and as recently as two months ago the company finished renovations on the extension to the existing stock room.

Dean recalls, “No one thought I would last as a one-man band doing sales and service of all the machines, and some days neither did I. But it was a great opportunity I could not pass up.” Initially, the company staff complement was two – Dean and his wife. In 2007 Dean’s nephew Tim joined the company straight out of school and he has grown into a huge asset for the business over the years. He now forms an integral part of the succession plan going forward.

Today, MyKay has grown to eight permanent staff members, most of who are direct family members. This allows for a personal connection between the company and clients.

Where the company stands

MyKay has over 100 Mycronic machines installed in SA. These machines are well-equipped for small batches up to middle-sized production runs. Says Dean, “Gone are the days when our customers ran 5000 boards at a time. Component shortages are currently the biggest challenge to production runs, and we are the quickest at changing over from one job to another, with 1 feeder change-over in less than 15 seconds.”

Over the years, MyKay has added other agencies to its profile but has concentrated on keeping its core values. The company prides itself on keeping up to date with the latest technology and industry improvements, which can then be passed on to customers.

Core beliefs

MyKay Tronics believes that the training of staff, to enable growth of the knowledge base, is key to its business model. This, in turn, enables the company to provide better support and service to its loyal customers and clients. The company also believes that to move forward, awareness needs to be created with the electronics manufacturing industry players in SA so that they have an understanding of the benefits that these machines provide.

MyKay is staffed by passionate people and led from the front in the hope of inspiring staff to have the same drive and excitement about the excellent machines that are provided and supported. Dean adds, “We believe in treating our customers with respect and remaining loyal to them. We integrate honesty, integrity and sound ethics into all aspects of the business.”

The company aims to be a leader in the supply of excellent service and quality production consumables and equipment, and prides itself on service and support, knowing that having a great relationship with customers means putting them first.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


