New Poynting antenna enclosure

23 November 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Poynting’s new EPNT-4 antenna enclosure is a novel solution to reduce cable losses and improve overall performance. The enclosure not only houses 4x4

omni-directional antennas, but also provides space for the inclusion of a router into the same housing directly underneath the antennas. Having the router and antennas in close proximity allows for short cables to be used, which significantly improves performance of the system.

This self-contained omni-directional LTE/5G enclosure can accommodate routers up to the size of 140 x 120 x 50 mm, providing for a cleaner installation and a higher throughput. The ultra-wideband antennas cover a full range of 617 to 7200 MHz in the following bands:

• LTE/5G bands from 617 to 4200 MHz.

• Band 71 for 617 to 698 MHz.

• CBRS band from 3,5 to 4,2 GHz.

• Dual-band Wi-Fi for 2,4 GHz and 5 to 7,2 GHz.

The system has been designed for commercial, industrial, and urban applications where reliable LTE/5G reception is required. It is suitable for fixed wireless access (FWA) where an outdoor antenna is required for housing CPE electronics. Ideal applications include marine deployments such as ferries, yachts and towing vessels, M2M and IoT systems such as smart environmental and water systems monitoring, and farming and agriculture IoT. Further uses are in communication systems in the oil and gas industry, and municipal and government systems.

The unit can be installed in harsh environments such as harbour buildings and buoys. It is rated for an operating temperature of -40 to 85°C and can withstand wind speeds of up to 220 km/h.

For more information contact Inteto Connect, +27 12 657 0050, [email protected], www.intetoconnect.co.za





