Dynamic adjustment of space on the ISM UltraFlex 3600

23 November 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Today, in electronic PCB assembly, there are machines capable of mounting 65 000 components per hour. However, trying to further increase productivity relies on management of the stock and supply of the components in a faster, more precise, and functional method. This will eliminate human error, thereby reducing the amount of wasted time.

The Essegi ISM UltraFlex 3600 has an adjustable mix of reel sizes which can be stored within the machine. The machine is then able to dynamically adjust the internal subdivision of space to accommodate changing mixes of reel heights from 8 up to 88 mm. The new ESD case designs allow storage of JEDEC trays on any case format (both 7 and 15 inches wide).

The UltraFlex 3600 allows up to 3600 reels in one store. In a traditional store, storage is static, which wastes space as not all compartments are used due to the static allocation. The ISM StorageSolutions dynamic management allows the use of all sectors of a store, without leaving one empty. Components can be stored each time in a different position, dependent on free and available positions. This is accomplished by the ISM software.

The ISM software keeps track of all components, allowing each one to be monitored. It is capable of monitoring the life cycle of each single reel/tube; from when it is inserted to when it is exhausted. The software constantly updates the data at each loading or unloading and keeps track of the quantity of components still present after each production.

All components are controlled and traced with absolute precision. This avoids mistakes which could otherwise interrupt the flow of components between the store and the production line, thereby ensuring higher efficiency and increasing productivity.

The components necessary to produce a specific board are also stored in the software. With this information the user can easily insert the number of boards to be produced and check whether a sufficient number of components are available to be able to complete the production run. If not, the software produces the list of missing components for purchase.

With the optional humidity control module, it is also possible to monitor and control the humidity to maintain a level below 5% RH. This allows all sensitive components to be stored correctly. The fast recovery unit (FRU) takes humidity levels down to an optimum value rapidly after the doors have been open for a long period.

Credit(s)

Zetech One





