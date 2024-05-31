Introducing SYNPlicity: The IoT development platform redefining connectivity

Synzen Precision Technology, a pioneer in RF and antenna design, has unveiled its new SYNPlicity development platform. The platform is free to download, and represents a significant leap forward in IoT technology, offering engineers and developers an intuitive and efficient approach to IoT product development.





The fully optimised solution is suitable for direct integration into all LTE-M/NB-IoT projects. Full Altium design files, and all required software and firmware, are included.

The flagship release of SYNPlicity1 is designed to address the inherent complexities associated with IoT hardware integration. At its core lies the nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP), a versatile and powerful module that serves as the foundation for IoT prototyping.

The platform boasts an impressive array of features and capabilities, making it a comprehensive toolkit for IoT development. From LTE-M/NB-IoT/GNSS and BLE antennas to user-programmable buttons and environmental sensors, SYNPlicity1 provides engineers with everything they need to bring their IoT visions to life.

One of the standout features of SYNPlicity1 is its adaptability. Engineers can easily customise the platform to suit their specific form factor requirements, allowing for seamless integration into a wide range of IoT applications. Additionally, Synzen provides guidance and support throughout the development process, ensuring that users can leverage the platform to its fullest potential.

A key component of the SYNPlicity1 platform is its optimised antenna solutions. The ATRIA antenna, engineered specifically for LTE-M networks, offers exceptional coverage and low-latency connectivity, even in challenging conditions. This ensures reliable data transfer and robust network connections, without the need for complicated tuning processes.

In addition to the ATRIA antenna, SYNPlicity1 also includes the SIRIUSa antenna for BLE connectivity and the SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS applications. These antennas provide reliable and accurate communication for Bluetooth-enabled devices, and precise location tracking needs, further enhancing the platform’s versatility and functionality.

SYNPlicity1 is ideally suited to a wide range of IoT applications and use cases. From wearable devices and smart home systems to industrial automation and asset tracking solutions, the platform offers endless possibilities for innovation and creativity.

Imagine a healthcare wearable that not only tracks vitals, but intelligently adjusts based on the user’s environment and activity levels. Or an industrial asset tracking system that proactively alerts logistics teams to adverse conditions impacting shipments. With SYNPlicity, such cutting-edge IoT solutions are now achievable.

The nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP) at the heart of the SYNPlicity development platform combines a powerful Arm Cortex-M33 processor with LTE-M/NB-IoT/GNSS connectivity. This SiP provides users with the processing power and connectivity they need to develop innovative IoT solutions, all within a compact and energy-efficient package.

In addition to the nRF9160 SiP, SYNPlicity1 includes a range of sensors and peripherals, such as environmental sensors, accelerometers, and RGB LEDs. These components further enhance the platform’s capabilities, enabling users to create IoT devices that are not only connected, but also intelligent and responsive to their surroundings.

The SYNPlicity development platform represents a significant advancement in IoT technology, offering engineers and developers a powerful and versatile toolkit for IoT product development. With its adaptability, optimised antenna solutions, and comprehensive features, SYNPlicity1 is poised to drive innovation and reshape industries across the globe.

As the IoT ecosystem continues to evolve, Synzen remains committed to pushing the boundaries of connectivity and empowering users to unlock the full potential of IoT innovation. With SYNPlicity, the future of IoT is brighter than ever before.

