Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit

28 June 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Mouser is now stocking the AKX00051 programmable logic controller (PLC) starter kit from Arduino. The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation. Designed for vocational schools and technical institutes, the starter kit offers users hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.

The starter kit includes the Arduino Opta Wi-Fi, an easy-to-use micro-PLC with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities. Students can replicate real-world situations with the PLC starter kit’s custom digital input and output simulators, the DIN Simul8 and DIN Celsius. The Arduino PLC IDE allows users to program in the five languages defined by the IEC 61131-3 standard: ladder diagram (LD), function block diagram (FBD), sequential function chart (SFC), structured text (ST), and instruction list (IL). The kit also includes the cables and tools required to integrate the Arduino PLC with industrial simulated systems.

The Arduino AKX00051 PLC starter kit provides full access to digital lessons, with over 20 hours of teaching material. Through the Explore PLC course, students learn about the Modbus RS-485 communications, the history of programmable logic controllers, and how PLCs integrate with industrial simulated systems. Up to three students can use each starter kit in a classroom setup. The AKX00051 PLC starter kit’s hardware is fully compatible with the Arduino Cloud, enabling remote control functionalities for classroom and real-world scenarios.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications
Dizzy Enterprises DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.

Read more...
Avnet Silica adds first provisioning services through NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
This joint solution allows OEM or EMS customers to configure, generate, and manage their device credentials via the NXP EdgeLock 2GO service.

Read more...
Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant microcontroller
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.

Read more...
Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.

Read more...
Webinar: Designing for AMD Versal adaptive SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show an example design that targets the programmable logic and AI Engines in a Versal AI Edge device.

Read more...
Webinar: The future of home security
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’

Read more...
Webinar: The Cyber Resilience Act
DSP, Micros & Memory
To foster more secure cyberspaces, regulators are reacting by defining cybersecurity frameworks for devices manufacturers.

Read more...
Building blocks for IIoT edge nodes
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice
As vertical industries start to seriously evaluate IoT architectures to extract greater business value, it becomes clear that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Read more...
Mouser now stocks LUMAWISE programmable sensor
TRX Electronics Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor, which is designed to deliver energy savings and increased security.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved