Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable

28 June 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time. Improved stability is possible, in part, due to the addition of the interlayer allowing for more accurate, dependable performance over the lifetime of the cable.

Samtec has taken an innovative approach to this cable construction; every previous assumption regarding what makes a great cable was challenged, re-evaluated, and then optimised. New technologies and new materials were invested in allowing for better process controls and ultimately, better overall performance and stability.

The launch of this cable technology took place during the IMS exhibition in Washington DC with live product demonstrations showcasing the cable’s performance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Efficient and flexible cable marking system
RS South Africa Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s cable marking systems have been designed not only for flexibility and reliability, but for easy installation and optimum safety in any application.

Read more...
316 stainless steel enclosures
Enclosure Solutions Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
316 adds molybdenum to the alloy increasing its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.

Read more...
Swing-out industrial wall-mount rack cabinet
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s new industrial wall-mount rack cabinet offers dual access to equipment via the double hinge design.

Read more...
Enclosure cooling systems
Elen Enclosures Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models depending on their installation: roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing.

Read more...
Refrigerant-free panel cooling
ATI Systems Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.

Read more...
Five tips to help select the right connector
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.

Read more...
Pre-integrated IT rack for demanding edge applications
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Vertiv’s new SmartCabinet ID provides power, cooling, environmental protection, and physical security in a small footprint.

Read more...
Efficient crimping during installation
RS South Africa Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s Starfix crimping tools efficiently perform four functions in one operation, offering time savings of more than 50% compared with traditional tools.

Read more...
Analogue, digital and power in one connector
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.

Read more...
Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
he HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved