Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable

28 June 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time. Improved stability is possible, in part, due to the addition of the interlayer allowing for more accurate, dependable performance over the lifetime of the cable.

Samtec has taken an innovative approach to this cable construction; every previous assumption regarding what makes a great cable was challenged, re-evaluated, and then optimised. New technologies and new materials were invested in allowing for better process controls and ultimately, better overall performance and stability.

The launch of this cable technology took place during the IMS exhibition in Washington DC with live product demonstrations showcasing the cable’s performance.

