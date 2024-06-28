Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable

Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time. Improved stability is possible, in part, due to the addition of the interlayer allowing for more accurate, dependable performance over the lifetime of the cable.
Samtec has taken an innovative approach to this cable construction; every previous assumption regarding what makes a great cable was challenged, re-evaluated, and then optimised. New technologies and new materials were invested in allowing for better process controls and ultimately, better overall performance and stability.
The launch of this cable technology took place during the IMS exhibition in Washington DC with live product demonstrations showcasing the cable’s performance.
Efficient and flexible cable marking system RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s cable marking systems have been designed not only for flexibility and reliability, but for easy installation and optimum safety in any application.
Read more...316 stainless steel enclosures Enclosure Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
316 adds molybdenum to the alloy increasing its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.
Read more...Enclosure cooling systems Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models depending on their installation: roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing.
Read more...Refrigerant-free panel cooling ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.
Five tips to help select the right connector Spectrum Concepts

Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.
Read more...Efficient crimping during installation RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s Starfix crimping tools efficiently perform four functions in one operation, offering time savings of more than 50% compared with traditional tools.
Analogue, digital and power in one connector Spectrum Concepts

Interconnection
Interconnection
Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.
Read more...Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
he HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required.