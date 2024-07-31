Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC was made available from June 2024, and is the latest LTSC operating system with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features as a Long Term Servicing Channel version for embedded and IoT devices. Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC is designed for specialty devices and use cases where functionality and features remain constant for the life of the device. Examples are devices that require regulatory certification or devices that perform a critical business function using the same operating system version over several years. These devices are typically found in industries including banking, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail.
Premium features such as advanced protection against modern security threats and comprehensive device management, app management, and control capabilities are included. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC includes the cumulative enhancements provided in Windows 11 version 24H2. Support for Wi-Fi 6/7 and USB 4 is now included.
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC continues to have a 10-year lifecycle, and support with security updates through Microsoft.
Read more...Radiation-tolerant microcontroller Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.
Read more...Easily incorporate embedded security Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers that incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem.
Read more...8-bit MCU with I3C support Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC18-Q20 8-bit microcontrollers from Microchip easily interface with devices operating in multiple voltage domains, and the built-in I3C interface supports higher-speed and lower-power data transfers than I2C.
Read more...Long-range connectivity module Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Digi XBee XR 868 RF Modules support the deployment of long-range connectivity applications, and support point-to-point and mesh networking protocols.
Read more...3D depth sensing sensor Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent announcement by STMicroelectronics has revealed an all-in-one, direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) 3D LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module with 2,3k resolution.