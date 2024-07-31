Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC

31 July 2024 Edge Computing & IIoT

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC was made available from June 2024, and is the latest LTSC operating system with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features as a Long Term Servicing Channel version for embedded and IoT devices. Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC is designed for specialty devices and use cases where functionality and features remain constant for the life of the device. Examples are devices that require regulatory certification or devices that perform a critical business function using the same operating system version over several years. These devices are typically found in industries including banking, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail.

Premium features such as advanced protection against modern security threats and comprehensive device management, app management, and control capabilities are included. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC includes the cumulative enhancements provided in Windows 11 version 24H2. Support for Wi-Fi 6/7 and USB 4 is now included.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC continues to have a 10-year lifecycle, and support with security updates through Microsoft.

