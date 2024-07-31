Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Soldering and extraction for a clean workspace

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

For a seamless and health-conscious soldering experience, Weller has bundled its WE1010NA soldering station with the new ZeroSmog Shield single filtration unit. This easy-to-use soldering bundle, known as the WE1010 Shield kit, not only ensures precision in handheld soldering projects, but also prioritises the health of workers.

The advanced filtration system efficiently captures and removes harmful fumes and particles, protecting the operator’s respiratory health. The ZeroSmog Shield has an ESD-safe antistatic housing and a work light built into the front of the unit. The low maintenance unit’s design allows for an easy change of the filter.

Whether you are a professional, an advanced hobbyist, or in education, the WE1010 Shield kit provides a cost-effective, worry-free package for getting all soldering jobs completed in an efficient and healthier way.


