Soldering and extraction for a clean workspace

31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
For a seamless and health-conscious soldering experience, Weller has bundled its WE1010NA soldering station with the new ZeroSmog Shield single filtration unit. This easy-to-use soldering bundle, known as the WE1010 Shield kit, not only ensures precision in handheld soldering projects, but also prioritises the health of workers.
The advanced filtration system efficiently captures and removes harmful fumes and particles, protecting the operator’s respiratory health. The ZeroSmog Shield has an ESD-safe antistatic housing and a work light built into the front of the unit. The low maintenance unit’s design allows for an easy change of the filter.
Whether you are a professional, an advanced hobbyist, or in education, the WE1010 Shield kit provides a cost-effective, worry-free package for getting all soldering jobs completed in an efficient and healthier way.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.