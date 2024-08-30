Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Direct RF System-in-Package

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters. The RFS1140 features four channels of ADC/DAC, with sample rates up to 64 Gsps, and analogue bandwidth of 32 GHz for broad spectrum analysis. Fast boot capabilities are delivered with 4 Gb flash memory, while 4 GB LPDDR4 memory enables real-time DSP and AI/ML computation.

Designed, manufactured, and tested in DMEA accredited facilities, the RFS1140 mitigates supply chain security risks. It operates in extended -40 to 85°C temperatures, and is qualified to MIL-STD 883 to function reliably when subjected to shock, vibration, altitude, and humidity. Custom ruggedisation options include military temperature ranges, gun-hardening, and radiation tolerance.

The RFS1140 module can also be customised with physical security, cryptography, and secure boot options that protect confidential data and IP.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


