Direct RF System-in-Package

The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters. The RFS1140 features four channels of ADC/DAC, with sample rates up to 64 Gsps, and analogue bandwidth of 32 GHz for broad spectrum analysis. Fast boot capabilities are delivered with 4 Gb flash memory, while 4 GB LPDDR4 memory enables real-time DSP and AI/ML computation.
Designed, manufactured, and tested in DMEA accredited facilities, the RFS1140 mitigates supply chain security risks. It operates in extended -40 to 85°C temperatures, and is qualified to MIL-STD 883 to function reliably when subjected to shock, vibration, altitude, and humidity. Custom ruggedisation options include military temperature ranges, gun-hardening, and radiation tolerance.
The RFS1140 module can also be customised with physical security, cryptography, and secure boot options that protect confidential data and IP.
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.