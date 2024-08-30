Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced 5G non-terrestrial network mobility

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks (TN). The incorporation of

non-terrestrial networks (NTN) in the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Rel-17 poses significant technical and business challenges. This integration mandate pressures the communications industry to transform the envisioned goal into a tangible reality.

Besides offering connectivity to subscribers in the current unserved and underserved locales, and enabling applications such as the Internet of Things, this not-so-futuristic vision of wireless connectivity plans to leverage airborne stations and high-altitude platforms (HAPs) such as uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, or dirigibles, shown in Figure 1. Developers intend to use this infrastructure to complement existing terrestrial networks and enable seamless connectivity worldwide.

5G NTNs leverage many features from 5G terrestrial networks because they face similar challenges. Because of this, there are heightened reliability expectations for 5G NTN services compared to earlier SATCOM networks. Handheld or vehicle-based user equipment (UE) demands high volumes of data for video and mapping services. Alternatively, sensor applications connect multiple user equipment, with lower data rates.

Delivering the required volumes of data means leveraging 5G signalling fundamentals for 5G NTN. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already designated 5G spectrum exclusively for terrestrial networks. The deployment of tens of thousands of satellites for 5G NTNs introduces even more spectrum crowding.

Integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks

The primary focus of an NTN is to offer coverage in underserved areas. An essential aspect that sets 5G NTN apart from previous technologies is its seamless integration with existing terrestrial network infrastructure. This integration unlocks the following new opportunities and use cases:

• Public safety for critical communications provides a backup in the absence of cellular coverage due to terrestrial network shutdowns, natural disasters, and emergencies.

• 3D coverage supports reliable communications when using aerial moving objects like balloons or UAVs, increasing the provision of multidimensional coverage and seamless transition.

• Massive IoT enables global coverage, alleviates cross-country border challenges, and optimises power consumption and network resources when moving between TN and NTN as needed.

To read the full white paper visit www.dataweek.co.za/*ad5gntn


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 678 9200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.concilium.co.za/test-measurement
Articles: More information and articles about Concilium Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-precision GNSS module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).

Read more...
Top five steps to deploying a private cellular network
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designing a private 5G or LTE network can be daunting and, therefore, Semtech has released a comprehensive ebook that guides readers through each critical phase.

Read more...
Verification of 3TX technology in MT8000A 5G test station
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek have verified advanced three uplink transmission (3TX) technology featured in MediaTek’s M80 5G modem, by using Anritsu’s MT8000A all-in-one Radio Communication Test Station.

Read more...
Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.

Read more...
Duxbury celebrates 40 years of innovation
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Over the past four decades, Duxbury Networking has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.

Read more...
Direct RF System-in-Package
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.

Read more...
Matter-over-Thread smart locks
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.

Read more...
Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s FCU743R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module which supports 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies, with a maximum data transmission rate of 150 Mbps.

Read more...
Passive 18 GHz lowpass filter
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved