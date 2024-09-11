Fighting AOI false calls

30 August 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If the Automated Optical Inspection process is not perfectly controlled and adequately tailored to your SMT process, a significant number of false defects may appear in production. Review operators’ attention may be drawn to sanctioning these false defects, resulting in wasted time and a loss of focus on the real defects. This situation greatly increases the risk of escape, damaging the reliability of your assembly line.
To tackle this problem, Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two unrivalled innovations:
Step 1: With Escape Tracker – Optimisation of AOI inspection programme parameters and tolerances to avoid the appearance of known false calls while catching all true defects.
Step 2: With DeepReview – Live double-checking of all identified defects using deep learning AI technology to automatically eliminate a large majority of false-calls without human intervention.
Mycronic is hosting a webinar where attendees will have the opportunity to:
• Find out how you can use past production data to build the most reliable and robust inspection programmes as quickly as possible.
• See how advanced AI applied to false call detection can revolutionise your SMT operation.
• Get an insight on how DeepReview, Mycronic’s deep learning based technology, adapts to your SMT manufacturing requirement, and keeps improving over time.
