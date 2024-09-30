Managed gigabit PoE switch

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The SISPM1040-582-LRT from Lantronix is a managed PoE++ switch suitable for connecting and powering devices in hardened environments. It has eight 10/100/1000 PoE++ ports, with two 100/1000 dual speed SFP slots. The switch can supply up to 90 W per port on four ports, or 60 W per port on all eight ports simultaneously.

This switch comes integrated with the Lantronix cloud-based Percepxion software platform, providing comprehensive device lifecycle management, enterprise application integration, and data analytics. The switch also includes DMS, accessible through Percepxion or the local web manager, which provides advanced configuration and management of all IP addressable devices in the network. This also includes a graphical network topology, floor map creator, device map view, traffic monitoring, and network diagnostics for troubleshooting.

Lantronix’s hardened switches are certified to operate reliably in harsh environments, and with its fanless design and operating temperature rating of -40 to 75°C, the unit is suitable for applications such as those found on factory floors, outdoor enclosures or other challenging environments.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





