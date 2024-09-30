Altium provides free training

30 September 2024 Design Automation

There is no longer any excuse not to master Altium Designer with the company now offering both advanced instructor-led three-day training and an on-demand video series. This training is suitable for both designers starting out and those who wish to brush up on their skills.

Based on Altium Designer 24, these free training modules take PCB design skills to the next level. The training videos include the following topics:

• Active BoM.

• Multi-board design.

• Collaborative work with PCB CoDesign.

• Harness design: wiring diagram.

• Optimise workflow through PCB layout replication.

• Specify limitations for length tuning.

• Defining classes with constraint manager.

To take advantage of this training visit https://bit.ly/3T9dlrj





