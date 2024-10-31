PVision introduces interactive PoS to South Africa

PVision recently celebrated 20 years since selling their first screen. What started off with a single unit in 2003 has now transpired into tens of thousands of different displays sold, ranging from standard digital display units to custom-sized outdoor displays.

“As LED specialists, we’re passionate about illuminating the world with cutting-edge technology that not only dazzles the eye, but transforms the way businesses communicate and engage with their audiences. Our expertise lies in harnessing the power of light to create immersive visual experiences that captivate, inform, and inspire. With our innovative LED solutions, we’re proud to illuminate the path towards a brighter, more connected future,” says Rudi Herselman, PVision founder and LED specialist.

Since 2003, PVision has worked with leaders in various industries and locations around South Africa, and parts of Africa, including Seychelles. These include leading pharmacy retailers, casinos, malls, sides of busy highways, and more. By now, we should all understand the importance of investing in technologies that, not only enhance brand visibility, but also deliver measurable returns on investment. Digital displays offer a unique opportunity to dynamically engage customers, while providing valuable data insights for strategic decision making. By leveraging the power of digital signage, companies can effectively drive sales, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately, maximise profitability.

With a proven track record of delivering premium-quality LED displays that combine exceptional performance with reliability and versatility, PVision is poised to transform the visual landscape in South Africa. The company’s comprehensive product lineup caters to a wide range of applications, from indoor digital signage to large-scale outdoor advertising installations.

Key features of PVision’s LED display solutions include:

• High resolution: PVision’s displays offer stunning clarity and vivid colours, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for audiences.

• Customisable configurations: PVision’s LED displays can be tailored to suit the unique needs of various environments and applications.

• Remote management: PVision’s displays are equipped with advanced remote management capabilities, allowing for easy content updates and monitoring from anywhere in the world.

• Energy efficiency: PVision prioritises sustainability by designing energy-efficient displays that reduce power consumption, without compromising performance.

Recently, PVision partnered with Nexmosphere to bring the next level of point-of-sale digital displays to consumers. Nexmosphere, a company that transforms any digital display into an engaging experience, has a collection of sensors and controls, which offers the ability to create unique interactive journeys wherever digital signage is applied. The latest product which is going to revolutionise the retail industry is Nexmosphere’s ‘Lift and Learn’ range, which is next level in counting stock. Simply program the weight sensor with the individual weight of each product and when one is removed, the stock is automatically updated.

“We are thrilled to bring Nexmosphere solutions to South Africa and integrate their range with our products,” says Landsberg. “Our mission is to empower businesses and organisations across the region to harness the power of visual communication and create impactful experiences that captivate audiences and drive results.”

For more information contact PVision, +27 11 466 6968 , salesweb@pvision.co.za, www.pvision.co.za





