From humble beginnings to industry excellence

31 October 2024

The idea to start a company came to Steven Ferraris when he recognised the need for a distributor that provides a better service, and one that is value driven. Soon after, in October 2010, Seven Labs was born with Steve Ferraris as CEO.

The company originally operated out of the founder’s home with a staff complement of one, but soon grew too big, necessitating a move to larger premises. The first move was to a small rental property in Centurion, but since 2022 Seven Labs has owned its offices and warehouse, and boasts a complement of 22 dedicated staff members.

The company was formulated and is operated on three major values:

• Integrity – Seven Labs prides itself on honouring its commitment to customers by striving to do what is right.

• Excellence – The company aims to deliver superior levels of service to its satisfied customers.

• Humility – Seven Labs’ staff remain humble in the knowledge that every team member adds value to the company.

From humble beginnings, the company has grown to now supply a full range of electronic components, accessories, and peripheral products related to electronic manufacturing and assembly. Seven Labs also specialises in various customer-centric services such as:

• Engineering consulting.

• Full turnkey prototyping.

• Full bill-of-materials kitting.

• Complete turnkey assembly management.

During the time Seven Labs has been operating, it has transformed from a company that only supplied components and electronics accessories to now providing value-added services. The company’s structure focused its attention not just on sales and products, but now incorporates a highly rated customer service and quality.

Not content with resting on its laurels, however, Seven Labs strives to offer a more integrated service offering which can provide customers with an easier route to acquiring the components and services they need. To highlight this, the company now includes various software- and service-related products.

Seven Labs believes in the motto ‘together we are stronger’ and therefore focuses on teamwork and inclusion. To this end, weekly meetings and regular team building events help to strengthen the excellent working relationship that the motivated staff enjoy.

