New components from KEMET available from TME
31 October 2024
Passive Components
Figure 1. Ferrite ring in plastic housing.
TME has now added new components to its catalogue. Available from KEMET, one of the largest suppliers of passive components, these new components consist of toroidal inductors (ferrites) and capacitors which boast high current performance.
Ferrite rings
Rings made from ferromagnetic materials, also known as inductors, prevent sudden changes in current. When it comes to KEMET components, the ferrite cores are made from magnesium, zinc, nickel, or nanocrystals, to allow the optimal interference suppression in the low-frequency range of below 150 kHz. These inductors are available in uncoated and plastic-coated outer shells. Applications for these passive components include a wide range of mains-powered equipment such as home appliances, consumer electronics, office printer/copiers, air-conditioners, and industrial machines and inverters.
Figure 2. Easy-attach housing.
One solution that KEMET provides is to place ferrites in housings that are easy to attach to cables that have already been installed, helping to protect devices such as power supplies, and those used in signalling and communication.
Aluminium electrolytic capacitor
KEMET also supplies the ALS31A472NJ450, part of its aluminium electrolytic range. They feature a wide thermal range of -40 to 85°C, and a long lifespan of 20 000 hours at 80°C. With an ESR of 30 mΩ, it handles high current overloads and is ideal for stabilisation circuits, energy storage systems, and switched-mode converters. The capacitors have a capacitance of 4,7 mF (±20%), with a maximum voltage of 450 V DC.
Figure 3. Aluminium electrolytic capacitor.
For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, africa@tme.eu, www.tme.eu
